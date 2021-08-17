checkAd

Revive Therapeutics Signs Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement For Medicinal Mushroom Ganoderma Lucidum To Treat Cancer

  • Novel discovery and research originated from Universidad Central del Caribe and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
  • Medicinal mushroom compound with anticancer activities that have minimal effects on normal cells
  • Showed superior potency against aggressive breast cancer with potential to treat aggressive malignancies such as triple negative and inflammatory breast cancers
  • Advancing IND-enabling studies for FDA clinical trials

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT:31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that Revive has entered into an exclusive license agreement (the “Agreement”) with Puerto Rico Science Technology and Research Trust (“PRSTRT”), representing Universidad Central del Caribe (“UCC”) and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (“St. Jude”), for the intellectual property (International Patent Application No. PCT/US2020/017053/) titled, Biologically Active Ganoderma Lucidum Compounds and Synthesis of Anticancer Derivatives; Ergosterol Peroxide Probes for Cellular Localization. Researchers at St. Jude and UCC have characterized medicinal mushroom Ganoderma lucidum compounds with anti-cancer activity, specifically signiﬁcant activity against breast cancer, thus having the potential to treat the most aggressive types of breast cancers such as triple negative breast cancer and inﬂammatory breast cancer.

Michael Frank, CEO of the Company commented, "We are very excited about the new addition to our clinical-stage product pipeline as part of our long-term strategy of unlocking the therapeutic potential of medicinal mushrooms such as psilocybin and Ganoderma lucidum to treat mental health, substance abuse and aggressive cancers. Our intention is to build off from the research conducted at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and UCC by advancing towards FDA IND-enabling studies to allow for human clinical studies.”

Medicinal mushroom Ganoderma lucidum has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for more than two millennia. The Ganoderma lucidum extract (“GLE”) has been linked to improved length and quality of life, and it does not interfere with conventional therapy. Indeed, commercially available GLE is used in the prevention and treatment of hypertension, cancer, and immunological disorders. Furthermore, research suggests that GLE selectively inhibits breast cancer viability, induces apoptosis, reduces invasion, regulates key signaling molecules, and reduces tumor size by approximately 50% in mice xenografts.

