Regis to Issue Fourth Quarter Results on August 26, 2021

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising technology-enabled hair salons, will issue financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the market opens on August 26, 2021. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central time to discuss corporate developments and financial results.

To participate in the live webcast, interested parties must register for the webcast by logging into www.regiscorp.com/investor-relations.html. A replay of the presentation will be available later that day. The replay of the webcast will be available at www.regiscorp.com/investor-relations.html.