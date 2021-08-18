checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 00:12  |   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSLA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Tesla!
Long
Basispreis 616,02€
Hebel 10,40
Ask 4,92
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 734,26€
Hebel 10,24
Ask 6,49
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

On August 16, 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”) announced a formal investigation into Tesla's Advanced Driver Assistance System (“ADAS”) after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles were reported. The scope of the investigation includes 765,000 vehicles, or nearly every vehicle that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year.

On this news, Tesla's stock price fell $31.00 per share, or 4.32%, to close at $686.17 on August 16, 2021.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Tesla securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Tesla Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Wann platzt die TESLA-Blase

Diskussion: ROUNDUP/'WSJ': FBI ermittelt wegen Falschangaben zu Model 3 gegen Tesla
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of Investors The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSLA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. If you are a shareholder who …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Argo Blockchain Becomes First Climate Positive Cryptocurrency Mining Company and Releases Climate ...
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
Clean Energy Signs Agreements to Provide Sustainable Renewable Natural Gas to Trucking, Transit and ...
Incyte and InnoCare Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Tafasitamab in Greater China
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
00:01 UhrAutogipfel 2021: Stefan Riße: „Wir haben die deutschen Autobauer nicht im Portfolio“
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
17.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tesla, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21goldinvest.de: Spey Resources startet Gespräche mit Batterieherstellern über Offtake-Deals
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
17.08.21Tesla – Schwächeanfall
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
17.08.21Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Investigation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Maydorns Meinung: Varta, Tesla, BYD, Tencent, Alibaba, Apple, Microsoft, BioNTech, Standard Lithium(1) 
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
17.08.21S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Alibaba, Baidu, Tesla, BioNTech, Microsoft, Hugo Boss & Co. - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
17.08.21Videoausblick: Aktienmärkte: Ein ominöses Zeichen!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
17.08.21Neue Lithium-Rakete am Start: TOP-KAUFCHANCE im Lithium-Sektor! Nach 250% mit Millennial Lithium kommt jetzt der nächste Geheimtipp!
Aktienexplorer | Kommentare
Anzeige