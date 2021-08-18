Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (DKL-TSX Venture) (the “Company” or “Decklar”) is pleased to announce an increase for its
previously announced Offering (as defined below) from $1 million to up to $5 million.
Further to the Company’s July 30, 2021 announcement, Decklar is increasing the previously announced financing for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 to gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000. Decklar is proposing to complete a non-brokered financing to raise gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 by way of a unit offering (the “Offering”) at a price of $1.00 per unit (a “Unit”), with each Unit consisting of one common share of Decklar (a “Common Share”) and one-half common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.50 per Common Share for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the Offering. Decklar has engaged Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (“Echelon”) as strategic financial advisor in connection with the Offering. Decklar will pay a finder’s fee to Echelon (and certain other arm’s length third parties) based upon the gross proceeds of the Offering received by the Company from investors referred by Echelon (and such other arm’s length parties).
Funds raised by this planned Offering will be used to pursue new oil and gas development opportunities in Nigeria and for general corporate purposes.
The Offering is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
For further information:
Duncan T. Blount
Chief Executive Officer Telephone: +1 305 890 6516
Email: dblount@decklarresources.com
David Halpin
Chief Financial Officer Telephone: +1 403 816 3029
Email:davidhalpin@decklarpetroleum.com
Investor Relations: info@decklarresources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Language
Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation). All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such statements and information (together, "forward looking statements") relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities.
0 Kommentare