checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of View, Inc. (VIEW) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 00:44  |  30   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of View, Inc. (“View” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIEW) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that it “began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.26, or 24%, to close at $3.92 per share on August 17, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased View securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of View, Inc. (VIEW) on Behalf of Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of View, Inc. (“View” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIEW) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On August 16, 2021, after the market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Argo Blockchain Becomes First Climate Positive Cryptocurrency Mining Company and Releases Climate ...
Clean Energy Signs Agreements to Provide Sustainable Renewable Natural Gas to Trucking, Transit and ...
WM Announces Cash Dividend
Results of Special Shareholder Meetings of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds
High Winds, Drought Conditions Mean PG&E May Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety Tuesday ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of View, Inc. (VIEW) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of View, Inc. (VIEW) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of View, Inc. (VIEW) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten