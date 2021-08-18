checkAd

Pond Technologies Announces Closing of $1,500,000 Unit Offering

Autor: Accesswire
18.08.2021, 01:10  |  25   |   |   

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSXV:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:400), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change announced today that it has closed a …

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSXV:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:400), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change announced today that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of 3,333,333 units of Pond ("Units") at a purchase price of $0.45 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,500,000.

Each Unit was comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of Pond ("Common Shares") and one-half (1/2) Common Share purchase warrant of Pond ("Warrants"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one half (1/2) Common Share at a purchase price of $0.60 and expiring on the date that is the earlier of: (i) 30 days after the date on which Pond gives notice to the holders of the Warrants after the Common Shares have traded at a closing price of greater than $1.35 per Common Share for 20 consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and (ii) the date that is two years after the date that the Warrant is issued. The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units are subject to a statutory hold period which will expire no later than December 18th, 2021. No fees or commissions were paid in connection with this private placement.

Net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used by Pond for general working capital purposes.

As a result of closing of the Offering, there are currently 46,608,851 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Grant Smith President & CEO Pond Technologies said "As we continue to execute on our growth objectives, this strategic non-brokered private placement will allow for some additional balance sheet flexibility. On the heels of signing a landmark agreement for the production of complex proteins for rapid diagnostic tests with a North American fortune 500 company, we could not be more excited for the future. The validation of our technology from one of Canada's largest companies has added to the momentum we are seeing in discussions with other multinationals. We continue to focus on revenue generating opportunities and look forward to keeping our stakeholders apprised of further developments."

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology company that provides profitable solutions to the global health and wellness challenges of climate change and nutrition. Pond's proprietary growth platform, including patented advanced photonics, optimizes key growth inputs in order to provide a controlled environment that maximizes the growth of algae and other organisms. This enables industrial emitters to generate new revenue streams from the transformation of underutilized CO2 to valuable algae-based products, such as protein for animal feed and nutraceutical products like Chlorella, Spirulina, and Astaxanthin for human consumption. For more information visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact: Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer, at g.smith@pondtech.com, 416-287-3835 ext. 201; or Cole Stevens at c.stevens@pondtech.com

SOURCE: Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660236/Pond-Technologies-Announces-Closing- ...

Pond Technologies Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Pond Technologies - Die Algenrevolution
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pond Technologies Announces Closing of $1,500,000 Unit Offering MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSXV:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:400), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change announced today that it has closed a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance
Alfi’s Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. ...
Thermic Science Files 2021 Second Quarter Financials Ending June 30, 2021, Continuing to Bring the ...
StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited
Empower Clinics Wholly Owned Subsidiary MediSure Receives Approval of Health Canada Medical Device ...
PEDEVCO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operations Update
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results and Outlook in Advance ...
Naturally Splendid Signs Definitive Agreement
TPII Purchases 25 Kubota Engines for Cold Weather eTower
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
Management Update
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.08.21goldinvest.de: "Highlights" - Die wichtigsten Meldungen in dieser Woche
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
11.08.21goldinvest.de: Pond Technologies schließt Biotech-Deal mit Fortune 500-Company ab!
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare