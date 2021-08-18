checkAd

GROUPON ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Groupon, Inc. on Behalf of Groupon Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Groupon, Inc. (“Groupon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRPN) on behalf of Groupon stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Groupon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 9, 2021, media outlets reported that, following an investigation launched in April of 2021, the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (“CMA”) had written to Groupon UK and other Groupon entities outlining certain concerns. Specifically, following its investigation, the CMA found evidence that Groupon UK's practices were potentially in violation of consumer protection law as well as certain formal commitments that it had made to the CMA's predecessor, the Office of Fair Trading, in 2012.

On this news, Groupon's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 9, 2021 to close at $28.29 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Groupon shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

