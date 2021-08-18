checkAd

Telix and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to Commence Pan-Cancer Clinical Combination Studies

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, ‘Telix’, the ‘Company’) today announces that it has entered into a pan-cancer clinical collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to conduct combination studies with one of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s investigational proprietary DNA Damage Response Inhibitor (DDRi) molecules in combination with each of Telix’s TLX591 (177Lu-rosopatamab) and TLX250 (177Lu-girentuximab) molecularly targeted radiation (MTR) therapeutic programs. This clinical collaboration builds on the success of a strategic research collaboration agreement between Telix and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany announced in August 2019.1

TLX591 and TLX250 are late-stage products in development for prostate and renal cancer therapy, respectively. Under the terms of the collaboration, and based on encouraging pre-clinical data derived from the initial strategic research collaboration, the two parties have agreed to investigate the synergy of these investigational assets with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s DDRi compound across a wide variety of oncology indications in the clinic.

Telix CEO, Dr. Christian Behrenbruch said, “This collaboration represents the vanguard of nuclear medicine and oncology, and we are excited by the level of new data and intellectual property already generated, which is highly supportive of clinical translation. Pre-clinical studies provide evidence that the combined effect of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s DDRi compound with Telix’s MTR candidates has potential to significantly impact cancer by improving efficacy and reducing the required radiation dose for tumour reduction and remission, compared to MTR only.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead investigational product, illuccix (TLX591-CDx) for prostate cancer imaging, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. FDA,2 and is under priority evaluation by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).3 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for illuccix in the European Union4 and Canada.5 None of Telix’s products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

Telix Media Contact

Dr. Stewart Holmstrom
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
Director Corporate Communications
Email: stewart.holmstrom@telixpharma.com

1 ASX disclosure 1/08/19.
2 ASX disclosure 24/11/20.
3 ASX disclosure 14/04/21.
4 ASX disclosure 1/05/20.
5 ASX disclosure 16/12/20.





