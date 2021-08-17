checkAd

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $18.0 Million Initial Public Offering

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 23:45  |  20   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dermata" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DRMA, DRMAW), a clinical-stage medical dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dermata" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DRMA, DRMAW), a clinical-stage medical dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 2,571,428 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,571,428 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock was sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $7.00 per share at a combined offering price of $7.00, for gross proceeds of approximately $18.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, Dermata has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 385,714 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 385,714 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount, of which Maxim Group LLC has exercised its option to purchase an additional 385,714 warrants. All of the shares of common stock and warrants were offered by the Company.

The shares of common stock and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 13, 2021, under the symbols "DRMA" and "DRMAW," respectively.

The Company intends to use substantially all of the net proceeds from the offering to advance the clinical development of DMT310 for the treatment of rosacea and psoriasis, to advance the clinical development of DMT410 for the treatment of various aesthetic indications, to fund its planned non-clinical trials and the pharmacokinetic study for its DMT310 program, for manufacturing drug product for its clinical trials in acne, rosacea and psoriasis, for a payment to a licensor, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole book-running manager and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, acted as a co-manager in connection with the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File Nos. 333-256997 and 333-258772) was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which became effective on August 12, 2021. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022, at (212) 895-3745. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in its entirety the registration statement that the Company has filed with the SEC, which provides additional information about the Company and this offering.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $18.0 Million Initial Public Offering SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dermata" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DRMA, DRMAW), a clinical-stage medical dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
Alfi’s Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. ...
PEDEVCO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operations Update
Thermic Science Files 2021 Second Quarter Financials Ending June 30, 2021, Continuing to Bring the ...
StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited
Empower Clinics Wholly Owned Subsidiary MediSure Receives Approval of Health Canada Medical Device ...
Greenpro to Dividend SEATech Shares and Sets Shareholder Record Date
Pennexx Builds a Powerhouse of Advisory Board Members Bringing over 100 Years of Executive ...
TPII Purchases 25 Kubota Engines for Cold Weather eTower
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results and Outlook in Advance ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
Management Update
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
AmmPower Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Zhenyu Zhang, Ph.D as Chief ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units