Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today officially announced that FF Board member Brian Krolicki has been appointed as Chairman for FF’s newly formed Board of Directors. Faraday Future’s recently formed nine-member Board of Directors was appointed upon the closing of the business combination between FF and Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (“PSAC”) on July 21, 2021.

Brian Krolicki (Photo: Business Wire)

FF is now listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "FFIE." The I in "FFIE" represents Intelligent and Internet, and E represents Ecosystem and Electric. FF’s flagship electric vehicle (“EV”) – FF 91 – is planned to be launched within 12 months of the closing of the merger.

Mr. Krolicki’s leadership, along with the Board of Directors’ combined years of corporate and public experience, will help guide FF to achieve its vision of creating leading-edge products and technologies for the marketplace. Each director brings critical outside perspective, new creative ideas, and a wealth of industry knowledge to help the company achieve its mission and strategic goals.

“I’m honored that FF, along with the esteemed Board of Directors, have entrusted me to help guide FF in this exciting and pivotal period of the company,” said Mr. Krolicki. “We are all deeply involved in helping FF deliver FF 91 on time to the market next year.”

Mr. Krolicki is a veteran of the private banking industry and a master of municipal finance. He began his career on Wall Street, working with high-profile firms such as Smith Barney and Bankers Trust Company. His 24-year career in public service included four sweeping election victories to the Nevada Constitutional Offices of Lieutenant Governor and State Treasurer. While serving as Nevada’s Treasurer, Brian was elected as President of the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST) and founded the NAST Committee on Corporate Governance. He served as Chairman of the NAST Foundation, which promotes financial literacy and education throughout the nation. He also served as Vice Chairman of Nevada’s Department of Transportation (NDOT) for eight years. Brian is an independent member of the FF Board of Directors, and also serves on the Boards of Vislink Technologies, Inc. and Nevada Nanotech Systems.