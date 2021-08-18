Two New Studies to Explore Telix Assets in Breast Cancer Theranostics

Breast cancer one of several important indication expansion opportunities for the Telix portfolio



First patient dosed at Emory University (Atlanta, USA) in a Phase I study of TLX591-CDx for the staging of lobular breast cancer

‘OPALESCENCE’, a Phase II study to assess feasibility of using TLX250-CDx to detect carbonic anhydrase IX (CA91) expression in triple-negative breast cancer, now open for enrolment at ICO Nantes (France).



MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, ‘Telix’, the ‘Company’) today announces the initiation of two new investigator-led studies to evaluate the potential utility of the Company’s late-stage imaging portfolio in women’s health, initially in two sub-types of breast cancer with a significant unmet medical need. Both TLX591-CDx and TLX250-CDx have potential utility in breast cancer imaging, particularly for specific phenotypes that are not consistently well imaged using existing techniques.

A first patient has been dosed in an NIH sponsored (R21CA256280) Phase I Feasibility Trial, ‘Improved Staging of Lobular Breast Cancer with Novel Amino Acid Metabolic and Tumor Neovasculature Receptor Imaging’ (NCT04750473) using TLX591-CDx (Kit for the preparation of 68Ga-PSMA-11 injection) for the detection of occult metastases of lobular breast cancer (also called invasive lobular carcinoma, or ILC). The study is led by Dr. David Schuster at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University and will recruit 20 patients over two years.

TLX591-CDx targets glutamate carboxypeptidase II (GCPII), also more generally known as prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA), a protein that is highly expressed in many cancers, including ILC. While Telix has filed for regulatory approval of TLX591-CDx in prostate cancer imaging (investigational product illuccix kit)2, this study marks the first formal clinical investigation of TLX591-CDx in another indication of interest. ILC is the second most common form of breast cancer, affecting about 10 per cent of people with invasive breast cancer.3 Currently there are no accurate imaging techniques for staging lobular breast cancer, adversely impacting clinicians’ ability to inform decisions about optimal treatment and management of the disease.