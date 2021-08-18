checkAd

Annual Financial Results

Investor Webinar and Conference Call

PERTH, Western Australia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its 2020-21 Full Year Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Thursday August 26, 2021.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Thursday August 26, 2021

(Perth – 7:00am) (Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am)

Canada: Wednesday August 25, 2021

(Toronto – 7:00pm)

(Vancouver – 4:00pm)

UK: Thursday August 26, 2021

(London – 12:00am)

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uo-Gw41XQzWrcXyNESmRGA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the below numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 826 0506 1184. For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location.

Country Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial-in numbers +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005

+65 3165 1065

+1 778 907 2071

+1 669 900 9128

+64 9 884 6780

+44 203 901 7895


International numbers available at https://zoom.us/zoomconference. A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

To discuss any aspect of this announcement, please contact:

Media Relations: Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or email nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au (Melbourne)





