McAfee Partners with True Network Solutions to Offer Walmart Customers In-Store and Online Tech Services

Today, McAfee is announcing an exclusive retail partnership with True Network Solutions, Inc. Together, the companies are bringing McAfee security solutions to Walmart PC and mobile customers in the US, along with an array of technical service offerings. Offerings include PC Setup, Repair, and Technical Support as well as Mobile Device Setup and Repair services, with McAfee as the sole security software partner through True Network Solutions, within Walmart stores and online.

The partnership is part of the launch of Walmart’s new Technical Services Initiative. Walmart originally began testing a pilot program in select stores by offering both consumer electronics and technology services to their customers. Its success has proven there is an appetite in the market, and the potential for growth is high.

“Our commitment to delivering easy-to-use security solutions is further made possible through this collaboration,” said Pedro Gutierrez, SVP at McAfee. “We are proud to partner with True Network Solutions to give a new set of customers better peace of mind, especially at a time when the need for security solutions is higher than ever as today’s consumers leverage digital devices for nearly all daily activities.”

“McAfee is a leader in security solutions innovation and our partnership brings forth an opportunity for more consumers to protect their devices and home networks,” said the Chief Operating Officer at True Network Solutions. “We look forward to working together in scaling this partnership and building success together.”

The five-year deal supports McAfee’s focus on strengthening key partnerships and expanding distribution in North America.

About True Network Solutions, Inc.

True Network Solutions, Inc. is a dynamic team of disruptive technologists and retail experts focused on providing national omnichannel retailers with the tools, knowledge, and technical resources to successfully sell and deliver services. True Network Solutions, Inc. partners with retailers to offer over 150 different services to consumers and small businesses, ranging from in-home installations to 24/7 tech support subscriptions.

https://www.truenetworksolutions.com/

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure.

McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

