DGAP-News YOC AG: YOC AG achieves significant sales growth and profit increase in H1/2021 thanks to technology platform VIS.X(R)

18.08.2021 / 06:30
Berlin, August 18, 2021 - Ad tech company YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) reports revenue growth at group level of 22% year-on-year to EUR 7.7 million for the first half of 2021
(H1/2020: EUR 6.3 million).

Based on the constantly growing sales volume, the company's proprietary technology platform VIS.X(R) contributed to this development, resulting in a further increase in profitability of the YOC Group at the same time.

As a result, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* increased by EUR 0.2 million to EUR 0.8 million in the first half of 2021 (H1/2020: EUR 0.6 million). Consolidated earnings after taxes improved significantly by EUR 0.5 million to EUR 0.4 million
(H1/2020: EUR -0.1 million).

Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance of YOC AG: "Driven by the development of our VIS.X(R) technology platform, we are positive regarding the second half of the year. Likely, we will achieve our revenue and earnings guidance for the full year 2021 at the upper end of the forecast range."

YOC AG's financial report for the first half of 2021 published today is available for download here.

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's report on the financial year 2020 (available at https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/)

About YOC

YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X(R) we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile applications. By using the platform VIS.X(R) and YOC's proprietary ad formats, advertisers can increase awareness for their brand or products in combination with high-quality advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our platform VIS.X(R). As a pioneer in mobile advertising, the company has been operating since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since 2009. The company's headquarters are located in Berlin. The company also operates branches in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Vienna and Warsaw. Further information on the YOC Group and our products can be found at yoc.com.

Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com


Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
