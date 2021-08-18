H1 2021 Tecan reports substantial double-digit growth in sales and more than a doubling in net profit – on top of an already strong performance in the prior-year period
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules
Financial results for the first half of 2021
Order entry increased to CHF 449.6 million (H1
2020: CHF 374.0 million)
- Increase of 20.9% in local currencies or 20.2% in Swiss francs
Sales of CHF 454.0 million (H1 2020: CHF 310.0 million)
- Growth of 47.5% in local currencies or 46.5% in Swiss francs
- Both business segments with similar growth rates
Reported operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of CHF 115.0 million (H1
2020: CHF 60.2 million)
- Reported EBITDA margin of 25.3% (H1 2020: 19.4%)
Reported net profit of CHF 82.6 million (H1 2020:
CHF 36.0 million)
- Reported earnings per share increased by 127.8% to CHF 6.88 (H1 2020: CHF 3.02)
- Outlook for organic full-year sales and reported EBITDA margin raised
Operating highlights in the first half of 2021
- Launch of new variants of the Fluent Automation Workstation to solve specific needs in key research and diagnostic applications
- Introduced important new reagent and digital offerings
- Tecan one of the first companies to meet the new requirements of the European Union’s In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR), successfully completing first product certification
- Tecan ranked among Switzerland’s Best Large Workplaces by Great Place to Work Switzerland
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the acquisition of Paramit Corporation (completed
on August 2, 2021)
Männedorf, Switzerland, August 18, 2021 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) posted a substantial double-digit increase in sales and more than a doubling in net profit in the first half of 2021. This builds on an already strong performance in the prior-year period.
Tecan CEO Dr. Achim von Leoprechting commented: “Tecan achieved outstanding sales and profit growth in the first half of the year, and I am incredibly proud of our employees, who support our customers with great commitment and passion. We still saw a strong sales contribution from product lines helping with the global response to COVID-19. However, in terms of order entry, this was outpaced by demand for products for other research and clinical applications. In particular, we are seeing strong momentum in automation systems as customers – in a reaction to the pandemic – seem to be placing more emphasis on keeping labs operational also in a hybrid working model with fewer personnel. This new aspect complements productivity and reproducibility, the traditional main advantages and value propositions of automation.
