checkAd

H1 2021 Tecan reports substantial double-digit growth in sales and more than a doubling in net profit – on top of an already strong performance in the prior-year period

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 06:30  |  25   |   |   

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Financial results for the first half of 2021

  • Order entry increased to CHF 449.6 million (H1 2020: CHF 374.0 million)
    • Increase of 20.9% in local currencies or 20.2% in Swiss francs
  • Sales of CHF 454.0 million (H1 2020: CHF 310.0 million)
    • Growth of 47.5% in local currencies or 46.5% in Swiss francs
    • Both business segments with similar growth rates
  • Reported operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of CHF 115.0 million (H1 2020: CHF 60.2 million)
    • Reported EBITDA margin of 25.3% (H1 2020: 19.4%)
  • Reported net profit of CHF 82.6 million (H1 2020: CHF 36.0 million)
    • Reported earnings per share increased by 127.8% to CHF 6.88 (H1 2020: CHF 3.02)
  • Outlook for organic full-year sales and reported EBITDA margin raised

Operating highlights in the first half of 2021

  • Launch of new variants of the Fluent Automation Workstation to solve specific needs in key research and diagnostic applications
  • Introduced important new reagent and digital offerings
  • Tecan one of the first companies to meet the new requirements of the European Union’s In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR), successfully completing first product certification
  • Tecan ranked among Switzerland’s Best Large Workplaces by Great Place to Work Switzerland
  • Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the acquisition of Paramit Corporation (completed on August 2, 2021)

Männedorf, Switzerland, August 18, 2021 The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) posted a substantial double-digit increase in sales and more than a doubling in net profit in the first half of 2021. This builds on an already strong performance in the prior-year period.

Tecan CEO Dr. Achim von Leoprechting commented: “Tecan achieved outstanding sales and profit growth in the first half of the year, and I am incredibly proud of our employees, who support our customers with great commitment and passion. We still saw a strong sales contribution from product lines helping with the global response to COVID-19. However, in terms of order entry, this was outpaced by demand for products for other research and clinical applications. In particular, we are seeing strong momentum in automation systems as customers – in a reaction to the pandemic – seem to be placing more emphasis on keeping labs operational also in a hybrid working model with fewer personnel. This new aspect complements productivity and reproducibility, the traditional main advantages and value propositions of automation.

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H1 2021 Tecan reports substantial double-digit growth in sales and more than a doubling in net profit – on top of an already strong performance in the prior-year period Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules Financial results for the first half of 2021 Order entry increased to CHF 449.6 million (H1 2020: CHF 374.0 million) Increase of 20.9% in local …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Experts in new ‘Digital Outlook’ agree: digitalisation critical to ensuring green shift towards 2030
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Tiziana Announces Publication of a Peer Reviewed Article on Data from the Clinical Trial with ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Ålandsbanken Abp announces a consent solicitation for its up to SEK 2,500,000,000 Covered Bond due ...
Interim Financial Report H1 2021
Orion will remain as the owner of pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Kuopio, Finland
Vestjysk Bank’s Half-Year Report 2021
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board