O rder entry increased to CHF 449.6 million ( H1 20 20 : CHF 374.0 million) Increase of 20.9 % in local currencies or 20. 2 % in Swiss francs



Sales of CHF 454.0 million (H1 20 20 : CHF 310.0 million) Growth of 47.5 % in local currencies or 46.5 % in Swiss francs Both business segments with similar growth rat e s



Reported operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of CHF 115.0 million (H1 20 20 : CHF 60.2 million) Reported EBITDA margin of 25.3 % (H1 20 20 : 19.4 %)

Reported net profit of CHF 82.6 million (H1 20 20 : CHF 36.0 million) Reported e arnings per share increased by 127.8 % to CHF 6 . 88 (H1 20 20 : CHF 3.02 )

Outlook for organic full-year sales and reported EBITDA margin raised

Operating highlights in the first half of 2021

Launch of new variants of the Fluent Automation Workstation to solve specific needs in key research and diagnostic applications

Introduced important n ew reagent and digital offerings

Tecan one of the first companies to meet the new requirements of the European Union’s In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) , successfully completing first product certification

Tecan ranked among Switzerland’s Best Large Workplaces by Great Place to Work Switzerland

Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the acquisition of Paramit Corporation (completed on August 2, 2021)





Männedorf, Switzerland, August 18, 2021 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) posted a substantial double-digit increase in sales and more than a doubling in net profit in the first half of 2021. This builds on an already strong performance in the prior-year period.

Tecan CEO Dr. Achim von Leoprechting commented: “Tecan achieved outstanding sales and profit growth in the first half of the year, and I am incredibly proud of our employees, who support our customers with great commitment and passion. We still saw a strong sales contribution from product lines helping with the global response to COVID-19. However, in terms of order entry, this was outpaced by demand for products for other research and clinical applications. In particular, we are seeing strong momentum in automation systems as customers – in a reaction to the pandemic – seem to be placing more emphasis on keeping labs operational also in a hybrid working model with fewer personnel. This new aspect complements productivity and reproducibility, the traditional main advantages and value propositions of automation.