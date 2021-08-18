checkAd

Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts

Autor: Accesswire
18.08.2021, 07:00  |  51   |   |   

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / The United States has always been the leader in developing and marketing entertainment-focused and social media apps, but China is quickly taking that crown.Most people are already familiar with …

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / The United States has always been the leader in developing and marketing entertainment-focused and social media apps, but China is quickly taking that crown.

Most people are already familiar with ByteDance, but smaller companies such as Newborn Town (HK:9911), Yalla (NYSE:YALA), and BIGO (NASDAQ:YY) are quickly bringing dozens of apps to market that shoot up the rankings charts in categories such as social networking and short video.

While they make fewer headlines than unicorns like TikTok, these apps, when taken together, paint a picture of companies that possess vast portfolios of products, used by hundreds of millions of consumers, that still have enormous room for expansion.

According to data from App Annie, on 12th August, Bigo Live, whose parent is BIGO, and MICO, whose parent is Newborn Town Inc., entered iOS Top 20 highest grossing social apps in US, while Uplive, whose parent is another Chinese company Asia Innovations, ranked 26th in the same list.. With this tremendous growth potential in mind, international investors are increasingly looking at opportunities to invest in Chinese tech companies with an edge over competitors outside of Asia.

But are Chinese companies simply having their moment in the sun, or do they have foundational advantages that position them to see sustained, long-term growth?

Here are three advantages that signal a broader realignment in the global app ecosystem.

1. Big data and AI superiority

As Kai-Fu Lee highlighted in his book AI Superpowers, the 2016 Google DeepMind Challenge Match, which saw a computer beat Go champion Lee Sedol, served as a starting gun for AI development in China.

Seeing as data is the raw resource for AI development, the Chinese government and Chinese businesses noted accurately that the country-with nearly a billion mobile users at the time-had a distinct advantage in bringing and AI applications to market.

It's no surprise that Baidu would launch a self-driving car only five years later, Hikvision would become the leader in facial recognition technology, and ByteDance would make the world's most addicting entertainment apps.

Yet, the usage of big data has dissipated across companies throughout different industries to an extent not seen in the West. China now leads the world in the output of AI scientific papers by almost a two-fold margin, and AI firms have more government incentives than abroad to develop their homegrown AI research and talent.

Seite 1 von 2
Yalla Group Limited (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / The United States has always been the leader in developing and marketing entertainment-focused and social media apps, but China is quickly taking that crown.Most people are already familiar with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi’s Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. ...
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
Pennexx Builds a Powerhouse of Advisory Board Members Bringing over 100 Years of Executive ...
PEDEVCO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operations Update
Thermic Science Files 2021 Second Quarter Financials Ending June 30, 2021, Continuing to Bring the ...
Greenpro to Dividend SEATech Shares and Sets Shareholder Record Date
Pressure BioSciences to Expand on Recent Announcement of Over $1,000,000 in Orders Received by its ...
Empower Clinics Wholly Owned Subsidiary MediSure Receives Approval of Health Canada Medical Device ...
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results and Outlook in Advance ...
TPII Purchases 25 Kubota Engines for Cold Weather eTower
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
AmmPower Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Zhenyu Zhang, Ph.D as Chief ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21YALA INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Yalla Group Limited Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – YALA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21YALLA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Yalla Group Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten