Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts

Most people are already familiar with ByteDance, but smaller companies such as Newborn Town (HK:9911), Yalla (NYSE:YALA), and BIGO (NASDAQ:YY) are quickly bringing dozens of apps to market that shoot up the rankings charts in categories such as social networking and short video.

The United States has always been the leader in developing and marketing entertainment-focused and social media apps, but China is quickly taking that crown.

While they make fewer headlines than unicorns like TikTok, these apps, when taken together, paint a picture of companies that possess vast portfolios of products, used by hundreds of millions of consumers, that still have enormous room for expansion.

According to data from App Annie, on 12th August, Bigo Live, whose parent is BIGO, and MICO, whose parent is Newborn Town Inc., entered iOS Top 20 highest grossing social apps in US, while Uplive, whose parent is another Chinese company Asia Innovations, ranked 26th in the same list.. With this tremendous growth potential in mind, international investors are increasingly looking at opportunities to invest in Chinese tech companies with an edge over competitors outside of Asia.

But are Chinese companies simply having their moment in the sun, or do they have foundational advantages that position them to see sustained, long-term growth?

Here are three advantages that signal a broader realignment in the global app ecosystem.

1. Big data and AI superiority

As Kai-Fu Lee highlighted in his book AI Superpowers, the 2016 Google DeepMind Challenge Match, which saw a computer beat Go champion Lee Sedol, served as a starting gun for AI development in China.

Seeing as data is the raw resource for AI development, the Chinese government and Chinese businesses noted accurately that the country-with nearly a billion mobile users at the time-had a distinct advantage in bringing and AI applications to market.

It's no surprise that Baidu would launch a self-driving car only five years later, Hikvision would become the leader in facial recognition technology, and ByteDance would make the world's most addicting entertainment apps.

Yet, the usage of big data has dissipated across companies throughout different industries to an extent not seen in the West. China now leads the world in the output of AI scientific papers by almost a two-fold margin, and AI firms have more government incentives than abroad to develop their homegrown AI research and talent.