Tallinna Sadam invites to the Investors’ Day in a new cruise terminal on 25.08.2021

Valdo Kalm and Marko Raid, members of the Management Board of Tallinna Sadam, will introduce the company, give an overview of the financial results, talk about the impact of the corona crisis, current developments and future plans, and answer participants' questions. After the presentations and the free-form discussion, everyone will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the new cruise terminal building and promenade.

Tallinna Sadam invites its current and future shareholders and other interested parties to the Investors' Day, which will take place on August 25 at 17.00 Estonian time in the recently opened cruise terminal at the Tallinn Old City Harbour .

The event will be held in Estonian. The recording of the event will be published on the website of Tallinna Sadam.

Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, we only welcome to the event people who show no signs of disease and have been vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 disease or provide proof that they have been tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 with RT-PCR test no later than 72 hours or antigen tested by a healthcare professional no later than 48 hours prior to the event.

To participate, please register here the latest on 24.08.2021.

We will send additional information about the investor day about possible additions or changes to the e-mail provided at registration, if necessary.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5342 6591