checkAd

Tallinna Sadam invites to the Investors’ Day in a new cruise terminal on 25.08.2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 07:00  |  25   |   |   

Tallinna Sadam invites its current and future shareholders and other interested parties to the Investors' Day, which will take place on August 25 at 17.00 Estonian time in the recently opened cruise terminal at the Tallinn Old City Harbour.

Valdo Kalm and Marko Raid, members of the Management Board of Tallinna Sadam, will introduce the company, give an overview of the financial results, talk about the impact of the corona crisis, current developments and future plans, and answer participants' questions. After the presentations and the free-form discussion, everyone will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the new cruise terminal building and promenade.

The event will be held in Estonian. The recording of the event will be published on the website of Tallinna Sadam.

Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, we only welcome to the event people who show no signs of disease and have been vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 disease or provide proof that they have been tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 with RT-PCR test no later than 72 hours or antigen tested by a healthcare professional no later than 48 hours prior to the event.

To participate, please register here the latest on 24.08.2021.

We will send additional information about the investor day about possible additions or changes to the e-mail provided at registration, if necessary.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tallinna Sadam invites to the Investors’ Day in a new cruise terminal on 25.08.2021 Tallinna Sadam invites its current and future shareholders and other interested parties to the Investors' Day, which will take place on August 25 at 17.00 Estonian time in the recently opened cruise terminal at the Tallinn Old City Harbour. Valdo …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Experts in new ‘Digital Outlook’ agree: digitalisation critical to ensuring green shift towards 2030
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Tiziana Announces Publication of a Peer Reviewed Article on Data from the Clinical Trial with ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Ålandsbanken Abp announces a consent solicitation for its up to SEK 2,500,000,000 Covered Bond due ...
Interim Financial Report H1 2021
Claus E. Petersen resigning as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Vestjysk Bank A/S
Vestjysk Bank’s Half-Year Report 2021
Nokia, Safaricom and UNICEF connect more primary schools to the Internet across Kenya
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board