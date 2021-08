Revenue efficiency was 96.7% during the quarter (87.5% in Q1).

Awilco Drilling PLC reports contract revenue of USD 12.0 million (USD 12.6 million Q1), EBITDA of USD 3.0 million (USD 3.7 million in Q1) and a net profit of USD 1.6 million, (USD 1.3 million in Q1).

Operational uptime was 94.2% during the quarter (95.9% in Q1).

Contract backlog at the end of Q2 was approximately USD 7.1 million (USD 8.0 million Q1).

Please see attached for the Q2 2021 report.

A digital presentation will be held today, 18 August 2021, at 10:00 UK time (11:00pm CEST / 05:00 EDT). The presentation material will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser:

https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/ap/t-59584e83/?url=http ...

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

Aberdeen, 18 August 2021

For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO

Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager

Phone: +47 93 42 84 64

Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment