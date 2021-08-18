Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA:

Last day including right: 19 August 2021

Ex-date: 20 August 2021

Record date: 23 August 2021

Payment date: 3 September 2021

Date of resolution: 17 August 2021

This stock exchange announcement was published by Edwin Johansen, Accounting Manager in Belships ASA on 18 August 2021 at 07:03 CET.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.