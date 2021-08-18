checkAd

PGS Releases Additional Data to Support Niger Delta Exploration

An additional 1000 sq. km of reprocessed 3D data from OPL 248 is now available. This completes the PGS Niger Delta 2020 Reprocessing package and is well-timed for a reassessment of Nigerian offshore exploration opportunities.

On Monday 16 August, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the much-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), 2021, with new preferential tax provisions for deep offshore projects that encourage exploratory activities in this area.

One thousand square kilometers of newly reprocessed 3D seismic data over OPL 248 is now available in the PGS MultiClient Library. This completes our West Niger Delta 2020 survey.


Improved Imaging of Complex Structure Related to Shale Diapirism

The West Niger Delta 2020 Reprocessed 3D survey covers blocks OPL 248, 249, 250, 2011, and OML 140, and spans two main structural provinces directly linked to the gravity-driven movement of the Akata Shale Formation. Enhanced imaging has been achieved by broadband reprocessing of PGS 3D data using modern workflows, resulting in a far clearer illumination of complex structures and potential exploration targets.

• Read more about the prospectivity and imaging | PGS Reprocessed 3D Data for West Niger Delta

Imaging of potential reservoir targets in Miocene stacked-turbidite channel complexes is significantly improved by broadband reprocessing. Compare vintage data from 1999 (before) with broadband Niger Delta 2020 reprocessed 3D data (after). New data also offers clearer imaging of faulting related to the diapiric movement of the Akata Shale Formation.

Find Out More

To arrange a data show of the PGS Nigeria MultiClient data library, or talk with our experts about acquisition, imaging or integrated projects in Africa, contact amme.info@pgs.com





