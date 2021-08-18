checkAd

Belships ASA Report 2nd quarter 2021

STRONG MARKET – RETURNING VALUE TO SHAREHOLDERS

HIGHLIGHTS

  •  Operating income of USD 140.4m (USD 28.6m) 
  •  EBITDA of USD 36.0m (USD 1.9m) including USD 14.5m from Lighthouse Navigation
  •  Net result of USD 22.5m (USD -14.6m)
  •  Declared dividend of USD 11.4m (NOK 0.40 per share)
  •  Net TCE per ship of USD 18 031 per day 
  •  Entered into agreements to acquire five new Ultramax bulk carriers
  •  Two oldest Supramax vessels sold
  •  42 per cent of available ship days in the next four quarters are booked at about USD 22 400 net per day. 80 per cent of available days in 2022 remain open.
  •  Modern fleet of 27 vessels with an average age of about 4 years and average cash breakeven of about USD 10 500 per day

Fleet status
Time charter earnings per ship in the quarter were recorded at USD 18 031 net per day versus BSI index of USD 24 261 net per day for the same period. The inherent lag in our business means that when the spot markets fall, our outperformance will tend to be higher. Conversely, when the market rises our performance will tend to lag on a short-term basis. It is also caused by a certain number of vessels in the fleet performing period time charter contracts.

Approximately 87 per cent of available ship days in Q3 are booked at about USD 22 800 net per day. Approximately 42 per cent of available ship days in the next four quarters are booked at about USD 22 400 net per day. 

BELFUJI has been fixed for a time charter contract for about 22-24 months duration at a gross rate of USD 24 000 per day. The contract commenced during June 2021.

BELMOIRA has been fixed for a time charter contract for about 22-24 months duration at a gross rate of USD 23 000 per day. The contract commenced during June 2021.

BELRAY has been fixed for a time charter contract for about 22-24 months duration at a gross rate of USD 22 000 per day. The contract commenced during July 2021.

BELISLAND has been fixed for a time charter contract for about 22-24 months duration at a gross rate of USD 22 000 per day. The contract commenced during August 2021.

BELINDA has been fixed for a time charter contract for about 11-13 months duration at a gross rate of USD 27 000 gross per day. The contract will commence during August 2021. 

BELISLAND was drydocked in the quarter. The remaining fleet sailed without significant off-hire in the quarter with a total of 1 807 on-hire days. Two vessels in the fleet are scheduled for drydocking  in Q3. 

