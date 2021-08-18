ICA Q2 Net Income SEK 1,139 Million vs. Estimate SEK 944 Million
(PLX AI) – ICA Q2 sales SEK 32,401 million vs. estimate SEK 32,440 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 1,446 million vs. estimate SEK 1,395 millionQ2 EPS SEK 5.64
