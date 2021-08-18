checkAd

Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Embracer Group AB, reg. no. 556582-6558, (the "Company") are hereby invited to the annual general meeting on Thursday 16 September 2021 at 15.00 CET at Karlstad CCC Tage Erlandergatan 8 in Karlstad.

Information with respect to the coronavirus

Due to the development of the coronavirus the goal is that the annual general meeting shall be swift and effective to minimize spread of disease. Shareholders should carefully consider the possibility to vote in advance, please see below, as well as the possibility of participating by way of proxy. Shareholders who display symptoms of infection (dry cough, fever, respiratory distress, sore throat, headache, muscle and joint ache), have been in contact with people displaying symptoms, have visited a risk area, or belong to a risk group, are in particular encouraged to utilize such possibility. The board of directors of the Company has resolved on the following measures to minimize the risk of the spread of the coronavirus at the general meeting:

  • Possibility to vote in advance and participate via video conference
  • Registration for the general meeting will commence at 14.30.
  • Only a few external guests will be invited, a maximum of 50 persons.

The Company follows the development and the recommendations of the authorities and will, if necessary, update the information about the annual general meeting on the Company's website, www.embracer.com.

Right to attend and notification

Shareholders who wish to attend the annual general meeting must:

  i.  on the record date, which is Wednesday 8 September 2021, be registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB; and

  ii.  notify the company of their participation and any assistants (no more than two) in the annual general meeting no later than Friday 10 September 2021. The notification shall be in writing to Embracer Group AB, Attn: Ian Gulam, Älvgatan 1, 652 25 Karlstad, Sweden (kindly mark the envelope "Embracer annual general meeting 2021"), or via e-mail: ian.gulam@embracer.com. The notification should state the name, personal/corporate identity number, shareholding, share classes address and telephone number and, when applicable, information about representatives, counsels and assistants. When applicable, complete authorization documents, such as registration certificates and powers of attorney for representatives and assistants, should be appended the notification.

