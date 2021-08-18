checkAd

Multiconsult ASA (OSE MULTI) - Solid half year with good results

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 07:34  |  39   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult second quarter EBIT came in at NOK 114.6 million, which gives an EBIT for the first half of 2021 at NOK 213.1 million. The EBIT margin in the quarter was 11.6 per cent, and 10.8 per cent in the first half 2021. In the second quarter net operating revenues was NOK 986.8 million up 3.7 per cent y-o-y, while other operating expenses were down 1.1 per cent to 107.2 million.

The foundation for continued good results in the first half of 2021 has been solid operational performance. The order intake has been good with sales of NOK 1 080 million in the second quarter, which gives a stable order backlog of NOK 3 513 million. The strategic acquisition of leading engineering consultancy Erichsen & Horgen is an important milestone and will be an important enabler for continued growth.

---
Second quarter 2021
Net operating revenues came in at NOK 986.8 million (951.7) an increase of 3.7 per cent compared to the same period last year. Operating expenses increased by 3.1 per cent to NOK 824.5 million (799.4). Employee benefit expenses increased by 3.8 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2020. Other operating expenses decreased by 1.1 per cent to NOK 107.2 million (108.4), partly an effect from the nextLEVEL improvement programme.   

EBITDA was NOK 162.3 million (152.3), an increase of 6.6 per cent compared to the same period last year, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 16.5 per cent (16.0) in the period.

EBIT was NOK 114.6 million (102.5), reflecting an EBIT margin of 11.6 per cent (10.8) in the period.

First half 2021
Net operating revenues increased by 1.1 per cent to NOK 1 965.9 million (1 945.3). Operating expenses increased by 1.9 per cent to NOK 1 656.9 million (NOK 1 625.3 million) driven by an increase in employee benefit expenses due to regular salary adjustment for the workforce and lower social security costs in the first half of 2020. Other operating expenses decreased by 5.2 per cent to NOK 206.9 million, a reduction of NOK 11.5 million compared to same period last year.

EBITDA was NOK 309.0 million (320.0), a decrease of 3.5 per cent compared to the same period last year.

EBIT was NOK 213.1 million (219.9), a decrease of 3.1 per cent y-o-y, reflecting an EBIT margin of 10.8%.

Order backlog at the end of the period remains solid at NOK 3 513 million.

---

The overall market outlook for Multiconsult's services remains generally good or stable across all business areas. The potential opportunities in the pipeline are also at a good level in most business areas. Significant public sector transport projects are expected to provide stable business opportunities, and demand from the industry sector for "green" and sustainable projects is increasing.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Multiconsult ASA (OSE MULTI) - Solid half year with good results STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Multiconsult second quarter EBIT came in at NOK 114.6 million, which gives an EBIT for the first half of 2021 at NOK 213.1 million. The EBIT margin in the quarter was 11.6 per cent, and 10.8 per cent in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Third-Party Cookies Are Toast, First-Party Data in Demand as Consumers Clamor for Privacy
3D Printing Construction Market Generated ~$15 Million Revenue in 2020, APAC to be The Fastest ...
Metal Stamping Market Size Worth $270.32 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 3.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Citrus Fiber Market to Grow by 1.7x through 2031 with Water Binder & Fat Replacer
Equus Energy Group Ramps Up Leadership In Renewable Energy And Environmental Products
1,5-Cyclooctadiene Market Generated ~ $210 Million Revenue in 2020, APAC is the Largest Market Says ...
Wireless Earbuds Market Size to Reach 14.23 Billion in 2028 | Growing Demand for Electronic Gadgets ...
Simulation Software Market Size to Reach USD 16280 Million by 2027 at CAGR 13.2% - Valuates Reports
Silver One Commences Drilling in all its 100% Owned, High-grade, Gold-Copper Cherokee Project, ...
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
More Than a Quarter of C-level Execs Unaware of Low-code, No-Code Revolution, According to CLEVR ...
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...