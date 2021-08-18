SFC Energy AG - Press release SFC Energy and Nel ASA enter into a joint development partnership for world's first integrated electrolyzer and hydrogen fuel cell system for industrial markets - key product to replace diesel generators

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, August 18, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, signs a joint development agreement with Nel ASA (Nel). The Norwegian company specialises in hydrogen production, storage systems and filling stations.

This is a joint undertaking of two market and technology leaders combining cutting edge, market proven technologies. SFC Energy brings more than 20 years of fuel cell expertise to the table. Nel as a long-time global leader in hydrogen is responsible for the electrolyzer and storage technology. Both partners combine their comprehensive know-how in the field of environmentally friendly hydrogen and fuel cell technology to meet the challenges of climate change with forward-looking energy supply solutions.

The objective is to jointly develop and market the first integrated electrolyzer and hydrogen fuel cell system that has the potential to make a significant contribution to the race-to-zero and decarbonization of the global economy: from green on-site hydrogen production to emission-free provision of electricity by the hydrogen fuel cell. Both partners aim to introduce first products to the market during the second half of 2022.

In a first step, SFC Energy and Nel address applications in a power range up to 50 kilowatts (kW). In the second step, the power range will be extended up to 500 kW.

Today, the usual incumbent solution is a conventional diesel generator for remote, mobile and backup power supply. The hydrogen fuel cell in combination with an electrolyzer to produce green hydrogen is a highly efficient and environmentally friendly alternative. The system emits no carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), nitrogen oxide (NO x ), carbon monoxide (CO) or particulate matter.