The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 17 Aug 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.2479 £ 23.6511 Estimated MTD return 0.15 % 0.17 % Estimated YTD return 5.06 % 3.88 % Estimated ITD return 172.48 % 136.51 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.80 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -19.99 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -23.89 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A