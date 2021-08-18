checkAd

Albireo and Genpharm Announce Agreement to Commercialize Bylvay (odevixibat) in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Region

– Bylvay is approved in the U.S. and EU as only once-daily drug indicated for patients with PFIC –

– PFIC is a life-threatening liver disease and the number one cause of pediatric liver transplants in Saudi Arabia –

– King Faisal Research Center was one of the top enrolling sites in the global Phase 3 PEDFIC study –

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, completed an ex-U.S. commercial distributor partnership with Genpharm Services for the Gulf region. The agreement includes commercialization and distributorship in Saudi Arabia for Bylvay, the first drug approved for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Saudi Arabia has one of the highest rates of PFIC in the world. Bylvay was recently approved in the U.S. for the treatment of pruritus in all subtypes of PFIC and received European Marketing authorization for the treatment of all subtypes of PFIC.

“I am proud that we were the largest regional research site for the PEDFIC Phase 3 studies which generated positive evidence supporting the use of Bylvay in PFIC,” said Mohammed Shagrani, M.D., Consultant of Pediatric Hepatology &Transplant Hepatology, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre and principal site investigator of PEDFIC studies. “With the data from the positive PEDFIC studies and regulatory approvals, we can potentially provide PFIC patients with the first drug option with Bylvay in Saudi Arabia.”

PEDFIC 1 was the first and largest, global, pivotal Phase 3 study conducted in PFIC, which evaluated the efficacy and tolerability of Bylvay in reducing pruritus and serum bile acids in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The global PEDFIC program has a clinical site at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center located in Riyadh. Dr. Mohammad Shagrani, a renowned clinical expert and key opinion leader in the field of rare hepatic cholestatic diseases, is the principal site investigator. His site actively contributed to the Phase 3 pivotal trial and it remains active in the ongoing Phase 3 open-label extension study of Bylvay.

