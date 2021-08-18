Balco Group Q2 EBIT SEK 34 Million vs. Estimate SEK 38 Million
(PLX AI) – Balco Group Q2 revenue SEK 304 million vs. estimate SEK 300 million.Q2 orders SEK 505 millionQ2 net income SEK 26 million vs. estimate SEK 29 million
