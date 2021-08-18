checkAd

Balco Group Q2 EBIT SEK 34 Million vs. Estimate SEK 38 Million

Autor: PLX AI
18.08.2021, 07:30   

(PLX AI) – Balco Group Q2 revenue SEK 304 million vs. estimate SEK 300 million.Q2 orders SEK 505 millionQ2 net income SEK 26 million vs. estimate SEK 29 million

Balco Group Q2 EBIT SEK 34 Million vs. Estimate SEK 38 Million (PLX AI) – Balco Group Q2 revenue SEK 304 million vs. estimate SEK 300 million.Q2 orders SEK 505 millionQ2 net income SEK 26 million vs. estimate SEK 29 million

