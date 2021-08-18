Lundbeck Revenue Misses Consensus; Cuts Revenue Outlook on Generic Competition
(PLX AI) – Lundbeck half year revenue DKK 8,233 million vs. estimate DKK 8,304 million.half year EPS DKK 5.03 vs. estimate DKK 4.97half year EBIT DKK 1,478 million vs. estimate DKK 1,418 millionhalf year EBIT margin 18%Cuts upper end of revenue …
(PLX AI) – Lundbeck half year revenue DKK 8,233 million vs. estimate DKK 8,304 million.half year EPS DKK 5.03 vs. estimate DKK 4.97half year EBIT DKK 1,478 million vs. estimate DKK 1,418 millionhalf year EBIT margin 18%Cuts upper end of revenue …
- (PLX AI) – Lundbeck half year revenue DKK 8,233 million vs. estimate DKK 8,304 million.
- half year EPS DKK 5.03 vs. estimate DKK 4.97
- half year EBIT DKK 1,478 million vs. estimate DKK 1,418 million
- half year EBIT margin 18%
- Cuts upper end of revenue outlook, lifts lower end of EBIT outlook
- Outlook FY revenue DKK 16,300-16,600 million vs. DKK 16,300-16,900 million previously
- Outlook FY EBIT DKK 2,000-2,300 million vs. DKK 1,800-2,300 million previously
- Outlook FY core EBIT DKK 3,300-3,600 million vs DKK 3,100-3,600 million previously
- The results are still expected to be driven by the continued growth of Abilify Maintena, Brintellix/Trintellix, Rexulti/Rxulti and the expected strong growth of Vyepti
- However, Northera was exposed to generic competition from February 2021 and we have seen a very aggressive erosion curve
- Therefore, it is now expected to lead to a decline of around 75% of Northera revenue compared to 2020
- Additionally, we see a lower level for our contract manufacturing activities
- COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lower than expected SG&A expenses in the first half of 2021 mitigating some of the downdraft
H. Lundbeck Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare