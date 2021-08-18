checkAd

Netcompany Earnings Miss Expectations, but Organic Growth Outlook Raised

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Netcompany Q2 adj. EBITA DKK 166.7 million vs estimate DKK 196 million.Margin also missedThe greater part of the lower adjusted EBITA margin was explained by the lower gross profit margin, the company said Non-recurring severance payment …

  • (PLX AI) – Netcompany Q2 adj. EBITA DKK 166.7 million vs estimate DKK 196 million.
  • Margin also missed
  • The greater part of the lower adjusted EBITA margin was explained by the lower gross profit margin, the company said
  • Non-recurring severance payment made in the UK during Q2 had a negative impact on adjusted EBITA margin by around 0.8 percentage point in the quarter
  • Organic revenue guidance for 2021 raised to 18-20% from 15-20% previously
  • Says part of the strong performance in the first six months of 2021 in the top line growth was caused by employees taking less vacation than would be the norm, as COVID-19 restrictions imposed during the first six months of the year led employees to defer vacation to the latter part of 2021
  • Says expect somewhat slower revenue growth in the second half of 2021 compared to the first part of 2021 on a relative basis, which is fully reflected in the updated guidance for the year


