OSLO, Norway, Aug. 18, 2021  /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces its second quarter and first half year 2021 results.

Targovax's management will give an online presentation and update on the clinical program to investors, analysts and the press at 10:00 CET today (details below).

FIRST HALF YEAR HIGHLIGHTS  

  • Reported class-leading median overall survival in Targovax's ONCOS-102 trial in mesothelioma at the 24-month follow-up
  • Received Fast-Track designation and scientific advice from the US FDA for ONCOS-102 in PD-1-refractory advanced melanoma
  • Received Fast-Track designation from the US FDA for ONCOS-102 in malignant pleural mesothelioma
  • Completed enrollment in the phase 1/2 trial with ONCOS-102 in combination with durvalumab in patients with advanced colorectal cancer with peritoneal metastases
  • Entered a research collaboration with Papyrus Therapeutics to develop novel ONCOS viruses with receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor functionality
  • Announced Dr Lone Ottesen's appointment as Chief Development Officer and Dr Sonia Quaratino's election as a new member of the Board

FINANCIALS - KEY FIGURES

Amounts in NOK thousands

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

1H 2021

1H 2020

FY 2020







Total operating revenues


272


590

624

Total operating expenses

-24 529

-29 985

-47 539

