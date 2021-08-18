Election of Home Member State

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB (hereinafter – the Company), legal entity code: 302533135, registered headquarters address: Ozo st. 25, Vilnius, Lithuania. The total nominal value of the issued notes of the Company: EUR 300,000,000; ISIN code: XS2346869097.

The Company informs that, in accordance to the requirements of Transparency Directive 2004/109/EC, it has elected The Republic of Lithuania as its Home Member State.