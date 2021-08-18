Matas grows across the board, upgrades guidance and launches new five-year growth strategy

Matas grew revenue by 7.9% on the back of improvements in all product categories and sales channels

EBITDA before special items up by 7.5%

More than DKK 500 million investment in new logistics centre initiated

Guidance upgraded

New five-year growth strategy launched





“Matas had an excellent spring quarter. Danish consumers released their pent-up desire to shop, substituting hand sanitiser and face masks for makeup and sunscreen, in-store revenue bounced back, and online sales remained strong. Against this background, we’re upgrading our full-year guidance, and when we present our new growth strategy later today, we will do so from the strongest imaginable position”, says Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, CEO of Matas A/S, and he adds:

“Over the past three or four years, Matas has evolved into a digital business with online revenue in excess of DKK 1 billion and more than 600,000 online customers. Online customer satisfaction is at a historic high, while at the same time our customers have demonstrated an unchanged desire to shop in our physical stores.”

“Over the next five years, we will invest more than DKK 1 billion in measures to ensure we play an increasingly important role in the everyday lives of our customers. During this period, our customers will experience a steadily growing product range at matas.dk as we add lots of new brands and tens of thousands of new items with nationwide next-day delivery and same-day delivery in the Greater Copenhagen area, Aarhus, Odense and the Jutland Triangle Region. At the same time, we will invest in a new logistics centre, continue to upgrade our stores through new digital services and further strengthen our DNA, which is to advise our customers. Our ambition is to grow revenue to more than DKK 5 billion and to deliver EBITDA margin before special items in the 17-18% range within the next five years.”

Matas’ Board of Directors has today approved the plan to build a big new central logistics centre in Allerød. Matas Logistics Center (MLC) will bring together a wide range of logistics functions currently handled from various locations in a state-of-the-art automated facility. Establishing MLC will involve an investment of more than DKK 500 million, of which a maximum of DKK 125 million is expected to be incurred in the current financial year. MLC will be able to accommodate more than 150,000 items and secure faster delivery to customers. When fully operational, MLC is expected, seen in isolation, to single-handedly add more than 1 percentage point to Matas’ overall EBITDA margin.