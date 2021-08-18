Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Guidance and Operations Update

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Further to the announcement on 9 June 2021 and the closing of the SapuraOMV Peninsular Malaysia acquisition earlier this month, Jadestone Energy plc ('Jadestone', the 'Company' or together with …

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Further to the announcement on 9 June 2021 and the closing of the SapuraOMV Peninsular Malaysia acquisition earlier this month, Jadestone Energy plc ('Jadestone', the 'Company' or together with subsidiaries, the 'Group'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, provides updated operational and financial guidance for 2021 ahead of its H1 2021 operating and financial results on 9 September 2021:

H1 2021 Group production was slightly ahead of plan at 9,934 bbls/d;