checkAd

Embracer Group enters into agreement to acquire OÜ Fractured Byte

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 07:59  |  19   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group AB ("Embracer"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Saber Interactive Inc.[1] ("Saber"), has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in OÜ Fractured Byte ("Fractured Byte"). Fractured Byte is a well-regarded game studio, with headquarters in Estonia and a team of approx. 50 developers based across Ukraine, primarily working with independent game development and porting projects. Through the acquisition, Saber onboards a creative and cost-effective studio with a founder-led team, that will continue to collaborate with Saber on development projects.

[1] Acquired through Embracer's wholly owned subsidiary Embracer Group Lager 2 AB and will be part of the Saber Interactive group.

"Fractured Byte is an impressive studio that has done fantastic work on world-class IPs in its relative short history. We're excited to bring them into the fold to collaborate closely together moving forward", says Andrey Iones, COO and co-founder of Saber Interactive.

Background and rationale

Founded in 2018, Fractured Byte is an independent studio with headquarters located in Tallin, Estonia and with development operations across three locations in Ukraine. The studio has extensive game development experience and has collaborated with global developers and publishers on porting projects. For example, the studio's experience involves work on titles such as Borderlands: The Legendary Collection and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 for Nintendo Switch. Fractured Byte is led by one of its co-founders who will remain as CEO.

Through the acquisition, Saber onboards an experienced team that adds to Embracer's work-for-hire capabilities and continues to build on the longstanding relationship with the studio. Going forward, Fractured Byte will continue to operate as a subsidiary to Saber and work closely with the Saber team on internal and external game development projects.

"We are excited to team up with Saber to build on our existing relationship. We look forward to growing the studio under Saber and Embracer and continue making great games", says co-founder and CEO of Fractured Byte.

Purchase price

The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms. The purchase price contains an upfront part and a 6-year potential earn-out and consists of a mix of cash and newly issued Embracer B shares. The terms and conditions for the acquisition are in line with previous Embracer transactions.

Completion of the transaction

The transaction is subject to certain conditions and is estimated to be completed by the end of September 2021.  

Advisers

Ernst & Young AB is providing transaction support and Baker McKenzie and Cobalt are acting as legal counsel to Embracer in the transaction.

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Wingefors, Co-founder and Group CEO Embracer Group AB
Tel: +46 708 47 19 78
E-mail: lars.wingefors@embracer.com

Andrey Iones, COO and Co-founder Saber Interactive
E-mail: iones@saber3d.com

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC, console and mobile games for the global games market. The Group has an extensive catalogue of over 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z and Borderlands, amongst many others.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its eight operative groups: THQ Nordic, Koch Media Publishing, Coffee Stain, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment and Easybrain. The Group has 77 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 8,000 employees and contracted employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; info@fnca.se +46-8-528 00 399.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information:

https://embracer.com/investors/subscription/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/embracer-group-ab/r/embracer-group-enters-into-agreement-to-acquire-ou-fractured-byte,c3398734

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15049/3398734/1455462.pdf

Press Release - Embracer Group acquires Fractured Byte




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Embracer Group enters into agreement to acquire OÜ Fractured Byte STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Embracer Group AB ("Embracer"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Saber Interactive Inc.[1] ("Saber"), has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in OÜ Fractured Byte ("Fractured …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Third-Party Cookies Are Toast, First-Party Data in Demand as Consumers Clamor for Privacy
3D Printing Construction Market Generated ~$15 Million Revenue in 2020, APAC to be The Fastest ...
Equus Energy Group Ramps Up Leadership In Renewable Energy And Environmental Products
Metal Stamping Market Size Worth $270.32 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 3.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Citrus Fiber Market to Grow by 1.7x through 2031 with Water Binder & Fat Replacer
Simulation Software Market Size to Reach USD 16280 Million by 2027 at CAGR 13.2% - Valuates Reports
1,5-Cyclooctadiene Market Generated ~ $210 Million Revenue in 2020, APAC is the Largest Market Says ...
Wireless Earbuds Market Size to Reach 14.23 Billion in 2028 | Growing Demand for Electronic Gadgets ...
Silver One Commences Drilling in all its 100% Owned, High-grade, Gold-Copper Cherokee Project, ...
New Multi-Platform Campaign Encourages Parents to Discuss Racism With Their Children
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
More Than a Quarter of C-level Execs Unaware of Low-code, No-Code Revolution, According to CLEVR ...
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...