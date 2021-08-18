DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Product Launch Dialog Semiconductor Announces New Family of PMICs for Powering High Performance Automotive AI SoCs (news with additional features) 18.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, United Kingdom - August 18, 2021 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery management, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi(R) and Bluetooth(R) low energy and Industrial ICs, today announces the release of the DA914X-A product family of extremely efficient, high current, automotive grade, step down DC-DC (Buck) converters.

The DA914X-A devices deliver unprecedented current levels, up to 40 amps, a significantly better alternative to power solutions that require a combination of a power controller and discrete FETs. The DA914X-A family integrates power FETs and all required control logic into a highly integrated, highly efficient monolithic device. Few external components are required for operation, enabling extremely low system BoM costs and solution footprints below 170 mm2. The devices are extremely power efficient, reducing the thermal design challenges of powering complex automotive SoCs with very high current requirements. This makes the product line ideal for powering graphics or AI embedded processors used in machine learning and vision applications for next generation autonomous vehicles.

The DA914X-A family currently includes two devices. The DA9141-A operates as a single-channel, quad-phase buck converter, delivering up to, 40A output current. The DA9142-A operates as a single-channel, dual-phase buck converter, delivering up to, 20 A output current. All devices have an input voltage range of 2.8 V to 5.5 V and an output voltage range of 0.3 V to 1.3 V, making them suitable for a wide variety of low power systems.

"As electronics in automobiles continue to demand higher performance heterogeneous processing capability, the requirement for cost effective, space saving power solutions becomes more and more critical," said Tom Sandoval, Senior Vice President, GM Automotive Business Segment, Dialog Semiconductor. "The DA914X PMIC family of products offers automotive customers market leading high current power delivery solutions for multi-core automotive SoCs with embedded high-performance graphics or AI processor cores."