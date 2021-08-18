checkAd

DGAP-News Dialog Semiconductor Announces New Family of PMICs for Powering High Performance Automotive AI SoCs

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.08.2021, 08:00  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Product Launch
Dialog Semiconductor Announces New Family of PMICs for Powering High Performance Automotive AI SoCs (news with additional features)

18.08.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DA914X-A product family enables the next generation of AI (Artificial Intelligence) based automotive applications

London, United Kingdom - August 18, 2021 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery management, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi(R) and Bluetooth(R) low energy and Industrial ICs, today announces the release of the DA914X-A product family of extremely efficient, high current, automotive grade, step down DC-DC (Buck) converters.

The DA914X-A devices deliver unprecedented current levels, up to 40 amps, a significantly better alternative to power solutions that require a combination of a power controller and discrete FETs. The DA914X-A family integrates power FETs and all required control logic into a highly integrated, highly efficient monolithic device. Few external components are required for operation, enabling extremely low system BoM costs and solution footprints below 170 mm2. The devices are extremely power efficient, reducing the thermal design challenges of powering complex automotive SoCs with very high current requirements. This makes the product line ideal for powering graphics or AI embedded processors used in machine learning and vision applications for next generation autonomous vehicles.

The DA914X-A family currently includes two devices. The DA9141-A operates as a single-channel, quad-phase buck converter, delivering up to, 40A output current. The DA9142-A operates as a single-channel, dual-phase buck converter, delivering up to, 20 A output current. All devices have an input voltage range of 2.8 V to 5.5 V and an output voltage range of 0.3 V to 1.3 V, making them suitable for a wide variety of low power systems.

"As electronics in automobiles continue to demand higher performance heterogeneous processing capability, the requirement for cost effective, space saving power solutions becomes more and more critical," said Tom Sandoval, Senior Vice President, GM Automotive Business Segment, Dialog Semiconductor. "The DA914X PMIC family of products offers automotive customers market leading high current power delivery solutions for multi-core automotive SoCs with embedded high-performance graphics or AI processor cores."

Seite 1 von 4
Dialog Semiconductor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Rein in Dialog, ...

Diskussion: Verhinderung der Ausbuchung von Aktien durch Übernahme
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Dialog Semiconductor Announces New Family of PMICs for Powering High Performance Automotive AI SoCs DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Product Launch Dialog Semiconductor Announces New Family of PMICs for Powering High Performance Automotive AI SoCs (news with additional features) 18.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
Media and Games Invest SE brings carbon transparency into its operations with Planetly
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., geht Kooperation mit marktführendem Vertriebsunternehmen ein
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Dividendenbekanntmachung D-Share
DGAP-News: Abivax receives approval for ABX464 phase 1 study in Japanese subjects for subsequent inclusion of ...
Manz AG delivers 200th robot handling system for G10.5 display vacuum coating tool
DGAP-Adhoc: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Konzernverlust im 1. Halbjahr 2021 verringert
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Manz AG liefert 200. Roboter-Automationssystem für Vakuum-Beschichtungsanlagen für Displays der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Tech-Market Report: Starke Gegenbewegung bei Varta (VAR1); Datametrex (D4G) verdient 10 Mio. CAD
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Recommended Cash Offer for Dialog Semiconductor Plc ('Dialog') by Renesas Electronics Corporation ('Renesas') Update on Conditions and Timetable
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Empfohlenes Barangebot für Dialog Semiconductor Plc durch Renesas Electronics Corporation - Bedingungseintritt und Zeitplan (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
16.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Recommended Cash Acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor Plc by Renesas Electronics Corporation - Update on Conditions and Timetable
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
16.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Empfohlenes Barangebot für Dialog Semiconductor Plc durch Renesas Electronics Corporation - Bedingungseintritt und Zeitplan
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
13.08.21Tech-Market Report: TecDAX korrigiert; Infineon (IFX) unter Druck, Varta (VAR1) tiefrot
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Tech-Market Report: Dialog Semi (DLG) nach Zahlen kaum bewegt; SMA Solar (S92) leichter
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Dialog Semiconductor: Quartalsgewinn unter Druck
4investors | Kommentare
11.08.21Dialog Semiconductor Q2 EBIT USD 31.1 Million vs. Estimate USD 69 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
11.08.21DGAP-News: Q2 2021 Umsatz liegt mit 318 Mio. US$ um 5 % über dem Vorjahr; das bereinigte Betriebsergebnis hat sich mit 62,9 Mio. US$ um 1 % gegenüber Q2 2020 erhöht;
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten