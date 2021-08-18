DZS and KLF Italia Bring Brilliant Building Technology to Mediterranean Hospitality Sector

FiberLAN from DZS integrates Wi-Fi, telephony, CCTV and data networks for premiere hospitality properties across Italy and Croatia; provides digital foundation future-proofed for next gen services

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband access and software defined networking solutions, today announced its partnership with leading systems integrator KLF Italia to bring transformational fiber broadband ecosystems to over 30 hospitality properties across the Mediterranean. Several of these properties are among the region’s most iconic, including hotels like the five-star Club Med Cefalù Sicily and the renowned Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Resort, home of the Venice Film Festival. As the backbone of KLF Italia’s end-to-end ecosystem for the hospitality industry, the best-in-class DZS FiberLAN solution empowers these hospitality customers with reliable, future-proofed network infrastructures that enable them to realize brilliant building outcomes while improving agility and cost savings.



“Driven by our motto to ‘Keep Looking Forward,’ KLF has grown considerably since collaborating with DZS to unleash the potential of fiber-based networks in the hospitality sector,” said Paolo Carraro, CEO of KLF. “We are all-in on DZS FiberLAN, whose standards-based flexibility allows us to bring together requested or best-of-breed solutions from other vendors to meet specific customer requirements. As we look forward, we hope to build on the growth and reputation we’ve gained as the leading systems integrator for hospitality customers in the Mediterranean and further expand with DZS technologies in hospitality and other sectors in the region and beyond.”

With DZS FiberLAN, KLF builds complete, property-specific ecosystems that integrate data networks, access systems, Wi-Fi, telephony, CCTV and other building needs. Starting with adaptable Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) installation characteristics that are ideal for complex resort campuses, KLF works alongside each hotelier to deliver a cutting-edge broadband infrastructure boasting maximum reliability, unrivaled performance, radically simplified maintenance and a rapid return on investment (ROI). As each resort integrates building services into one unified network with DZS FiberLAN, it unleashes powerful data analytics capabilities that can help improve operations and ultimately better service guests.