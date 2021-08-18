checkAd

DZS and KLF Italia Bring Brilliant Building Technology to Mediterranean Hospitality Sector

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 08:00  |  30   |   |   

FiberLAN from DZS integrates Wi-Fi, telephony, CCTV and data networks for premiere hospitality properties across Italy and Croatia; provides digital foundation future-proofed for next gen services

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband access and software defined networking solutions, today announced its partnership with leading systems integrator KLF Italia to bring transformational fiber broadband ecosystems to over 30 hospitality properties across the Mediterranean. Several of these properties are among the region’s most iconic, including hotels like the five-star Club Med Cefalù Sicily and the renowned Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Resort, home of the Venice Film Festival. As the backbone of KLF Italia’s end-to-end ecosystem for the hospitality industry, the best-in-class DZS FiberLAN solution empowers these hospitality customers with reliable, future-proofed network infrastructures that enable them to realize brilliant building outcomes while improving agility and cost savings.

“Driven by our motto to ‘Keep Looking Forward,’ KLF has grown considerably since collaborating with DZS to unleash the potential of fiber-based networks in the hospitality sector,” said Paolo Carraro, CEO of KLF. “We are all-in on DZS FiberLAN, whose standards-based flexibility allows us to bring together requested or best-of-breed solutions from other vendors to meet specific customer requirements. As we look forward, we hope to build on the growth and reputation we’ve gained as the leading systems integrator for hospitality customers in the Mediterranean and further expand with DZS technologies in hospitality and other sectors in the region and beyond.”

With DZS FiberLAN, KLF builds complete, property-specific ecosystems that integrate data networks, access systems, Wi-Fi, telephony, CCTV and other building needs. Starting with adaptable Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) installation characteristics that are ideal for complex resort campuses, KLF works alongside each hotelier to deliver a cutting-edge broadband infrastructure boasting maximum reliability, unrivaled performance, radically simplified maintenance and a rapid return on investment (ROI). As each resort integrates building services into one unified network with DZS FiberLAN, it unleashes powerful data analytics capabilities that can help improve operations and ultimately better service guests.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DZS and KLF Italia Bring Brilliant Building Technology to Mediterranean Hospitality Sector FiberLAN from DZS integrates Wi-Fi, telephony, CCTV and data networks for premiere hospitality properties across Italy and Croatia; provides digital foundation future-proofed for next gen servicesPLANO, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DZS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Experts in new ‘Digital Outlook’ agree: digitalisation critical to ensuring green shift towards 2030
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Ålandsbanken Abp announces a consent solicitation for its up to SEK 2,500,000,000 Covered Bond due ...
Nokia, Safaricom and UNICEF connect more primary schools to the Internet across Kenya
DSV, 908 - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund’s Eco Baltia completes acquisition for majority stake in Ecoservice
Victory Square Technologies Provides Corporate Update as at August 17, 2021
Green Hydrogen Systems’ electrolysers chosen by Octopus Hydrogen for a project in the UK
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board