Carlsberg H1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Outlook Raised
(PLX AI) – Carlsberg new outlook FY organic EBIT growth 8-11%, up from 5-10% previously.half year revenue DKK 31,687 million vs. estimate DKK 30,965 millionhalf year EBIT DKK 5,111 million vs. estimate DKK 4,975 millionhalf year EBIT margin 16.1% …
(PLX AI) – Carlsberg new outlook FY organic EBIT growth 8-11%, up from 5-10% previously.half year revenue DKK 31,687 million vs. estimate DKK 30,965 millionhalf year EBIT DKK 5,111 million vs. estimate DKK 4,975 millionhalf year EBIT margin 16.1% …
- (PLX AI) – Carlsberg new outlook FY organic EBIT growth 8-11%, up from 5-10% previously.
- half year revenue DKK 31,687 million vs. estimate DKK 30,965 million
- half year EBIT DKK 5,111 million vs. estimate DKK 4,975 million
- half year EBIT margin 16.1% vs. estimate 16.1%
- half year adjusted net income DKK 3,168 million
- half year net income DKK 3,027 million vs. estimate DKK 2,974 million
- Carlsberg third quarterly share buy-back program amounting to DKK 1 billion started
- Top-line growth, operating margin improvement and significantly higher cash flow demonstrate the strength of our geographic footprint and brand portfolio, and the strong execution, CEO says
- Says good start to Q3
Carlsberg (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare