Carlsberg H1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Outlook Raised Autor: PLX AI | 18.08.2021, 07:56 | 18 | 0 | 0 18.08.2021, 07:56 | (PLX AI) – Carlsberg new outlook FY organic EBIT growth 8-11%, up from 5-10% previously.

half year revenue DKK 31,687 million vs. estimate DKK 30,965 million

half year EBIT DKK 5,111 million vs. estimate DKK 4,975 million

half year EBIT margin 16.1% vs. estimate 16.1%

half year adjusted net income DKK 3,168 million

half year net income DKK 3,027 million vs. estimate DKK 2,974 million

Carlsberg third quarterly share buy-back program amounting to DKK 1 billion started

Top-line growth, operating margin improvement and significantly higher cash flow demonstrate the strength of our geographic footprint and brand portfolio, and the strong execution, CEO says

Says good start to Q3



