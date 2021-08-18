checkAd

Carlsberg H1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Outlook Raised

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Carlsberg new outlook FY organic EBIT growth 8-11%, up from 5-10% previously.
  • half year revenue DKK 31,687 million vs. estimate DKK 30,965 million
  • half year EBIT DKK 5,111 million vs. estimate DKK 4,975 million
  • half year EBIT margin 16.1% vs. estimate 16.1%
  • half year adjusted net income DKK 3,168 million
  • half year net income DKK 3,027 million vs. estimate DKK 2,974 million
  • Carlsberg third quarterly share buy-back program amounting to DKK 1 billion started
  • Top-line growth, operating margin improvement and significantly higher cash flow demonstrate the strength of our geographic footprint and brand portfolio, and the strong execution, CEO says
  • Says good start to Q3


