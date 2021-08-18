Vienna Insurance H1 Pretax Profit Tops Expectations; Targets Maintained
(PLX AI) – Vienna Insurance half year combined ratio 95.2%half year pretax profit EUR 251 million vs. estimate EUR 248 millionPremium volume increases 3.5% to EUR 5.77 billionVienna Insurance says confident on targets for 2021Confirm our forecast of …
