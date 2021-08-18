checkAd

Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction Borgman Björn

Suominen Corporation August 18, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Borgman, Björn

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Suominen Corporation

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20210818082357_2

Transaction date: 2021-08-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,896 Unit price: 5.2 EUR

(2): Volume: 67 Unit price: 5.17 EUR

(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 5.18 EUR

(4): Volume: 837 Unit price: 5.16 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 4,000 Volume weighted average price: 5.19013 EUR

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.





