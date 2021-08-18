Pursuant to Matas A/S’ (Matas) Remuneration Policy, a total of 231,845 Performance Share Units (PSUs) related to the company’s long-term incentive programme (LTIP) for 2018/19 have vested effective the 22 nd of June 2021.

Vesting of Performance Share Units and reporting of transactions pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

14,359 of the PSUs vested in the form of 3,953 shares being delivered to CEO Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, 2,080 shares being delivered to CFO Anders T. Skole-Sørensen and 8,326 shares being delivered to the rest of the executive team, including resigned managers.

The PSUs were delivered free of charge in the form of shares in Matas A/S.

In addition to PSUs that were delivered as shares, 217,488 PSUs were cash settled in accordance with the terms of the LTIP. As part of the cash settlement, CEO Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg received DKK 9,887,969, CFO Anders T. Skole-Sørensen received DKK 5,203,608 and the rest of the executive team, including former managers, received in aggregate DKK 9,915,908.

PSUs vested at 150% of the original grant.

Pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, Matas has received the below notifications from members of management and persons closely associated with them with respect to transactions in Matas shares and related securities in connection with the vesting of PSUs.

