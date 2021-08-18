checkAd

Invitation to Linkfire A/S Q2 Report 2021 Webcast with Teleconference

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)The world's leading Saas marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries Linkfire A/S plans to publish its Q2 report 2021 on Wednesday August 25, at 8.00 CEST. A …

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

The world's leading Saas marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries Linkfire A/S plans to publish its Q2 report 2021 on Wednesday August 25, at 8.00 CEST. A webcast with teleconference will take place at 10.00 CEST.

Linkfire's Q2 report 2021 will be published in English and available on https://investors.linkfire.com/.

Webcast with teleconference:
August 25, 2021 at 10.00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://investors.linkfire.com/ after the webcast with teleconference.

Speakers:
Lars Ettrup, CEO
Tobias Demuth, CFO

Link to webcast:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/linkfire-q2-2021/register

Dial-in number for teleconference:
SE: +46856642704
DK: +4578723250
UK: +443333009035
US: +16467224902

For further information, please contact:
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

About Linkfire A/S
Linkfire is the world's leading Saas marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 85,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2020, 1.5 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the Company's revenue amounted to DKK 24.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 43 percent. Linkfire has 68 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles and Lisbon. Linkfire is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: linkfire.com

Certified Adviser
Aktieinvest
Telephone: +46 739 496 250
E-mail: john.edgren@aktieinvest.se

Wertpapier


