Invitation to Linkfire A/S Q2 Report 2021 Webcast with Teleconference

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

The world's leading Saas marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries Linkfire A/S plans to publish its Q2 report 2021 on Wednesday August 25, at 8.00 CEST. A webcast with teleconference will take place at 10.00 CEST.

Linkfire's Q2 report 2021 will be published in English and available on https://investors.linkfire.com/.