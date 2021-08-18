Norden Raises Upper End of Guidance After Earnings Autor: PLX AI | 18.08.2021, 08:13 | 39 | 0 | 0 18.08.2021, 08:13 | (PLX AI) – Norden Outlook FY adjusted net income USD 140-220 million, up from USD 140-200 million previously.Q2 adjusted net income USD 32 million vs. estimate USD 42 millionQ2 EBIT USD 40.1 million vs. estimate USD 50 millionSays has capitalised on … (PLX AI) – Norden Outlook FY adjusted net income USD 140-220 million, up from USD 140-200 million previously.Q2 adjusted net income USD 32 million vs. estimate USD 42 millionQ2 EBIT USD 40.1 million vs. estimate USD 50 millionSays has capitalised on … (PLX AI) – Norden Outlook FY adjusted net income USD 140-220 million, up from USD 140-200 million previously.

Q2 adjusted net income USD 32 million vs. estimate USD 42 million

Q2 EBIT USD 40.1 million vs. estimate USD 50 million

Says has capitalised on the incredibly strong dry cargo market during Q2, thanks to record-high exposure, ongoing positioning and the ability to generate margins through strong operator activity

Says has benefitted from significant increases in the market value of owned and leased vessels in the Asset Management unit

CEO says we expect significantly stronger results, despite all-time low tanker markets

With recent increases in forward freight rates, this further adds to our strong outlook for dry cargo: CEO



