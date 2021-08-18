checkAd

Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting Announced on August 16, 2021

Press Release

Hørsholm, Denmark (August 18, 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) yesterday published a notice to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting on August 31, 2021. The Company hereby further elaborates on the information provided in the notice.

Based on questions received from various shareholders with regard to the agenda item for the Extraordinary General Meeting to authorize the Board of Directors to purchase treasure shares in the market, Allarity hereby announces that this authorization is solely requested as a preparatory step towards the contemplated Recapitalization Share Exchange and a move to a listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market (New York, U.S.) as previously announced on May 21, 2021.

It is currently expected that the Recapitalization Share Exchange and listing in the U.S., if approved by the shareholders at another Extraordinary General Meeting to be held after our registration statement is filed and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), will include a share buy-back program as one method for shareholders to exchange shares in Allarity Therapeutics A/S against payment in shares in the U.S. entity to be listed.

Similarly, the agenda item for the Extraordinary General Meeting, intended to authorize the Board of Directors to issue a special dividend (agenda item no. 4), is also solely requested as a preparatory step towards the contemplated Recapitalization Share Exchange and move to a listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the U.S.   It is currently expected that the Recapitalization Share Exchange and listing in the U.S., if approved by the shareholders at another Extraordinary General Meeting to be held after our registration statement is filed and declared effective by the SEC, may include a special dividend as another method for shareholders who do not voluntarily participate in the share buy-back program to receive their allocated ownership in the U.S. entity to be listed.

THE COMPANY IS NOT SOLICITING YOUR APPROVAL OF THE RECAPITALIZATION SHARE EXCHANGE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON AUGUST 31, 2021. YOU WILL RECEIVE ANOTHER NOTICE TO CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE CONTEMPLATED RECAPITALIZATION SHARE EXCHANGE AFTER WE FILE OUR REGISTRATION STATEMENT WITH THE SEC AND THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT IS DECLARED EFFECTIVE. AT THAT TIME YOU WILL ALSO RECEIVE AN INFORMATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS THAT WILL INCLUDE IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE RECAPITALIZATION SHARE EXCHANGE THAT YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY REVIEW BEFORE VOTING TO APPROVE THE RECAPITALIZATION SHARE EXCHANGE AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS.  

