DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SELECTS THE BEST 8 ACCUM(TM) VARIANTS TO OPTIMIZE ITS ADC THERAPEUTIC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CSE: DTC FSE: DTC USOTC: DTCFF

Vancouver, BC, Canada, August 18th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce, that after a detailed and rigorous selection process, very strong and promising results of its bests AccumTM variants has been identified.

Defence's has tested 43 AccumTM variants conjugated to T-DM1 with a low conjugation ratio (1-4 AccumTM per T-DM1) in order to select the best ones to pursue our selection of the optimized Accum-T-DM1 conjugate based on in vitro assessments. These studies highlight the additive effect of the AccumTM technology and guide the selection of the optimal Accum-T-DM1 in vivo testing on breast and gastric cancer models.

On the 43 AccumTM variants tested, we have selected the 8 best which will be sent this week to our collaborator at the HUS Comprehensive Cancer Center in Helsinki, Finland for the optimization of Defence's Accum-T-DM1 ADC Therapeutic. The 8 selected Accum-T-DM1 increases the potency of T-DM1 by at least 5-fold on the HER2 positive breast cancer Trastuzumab and T-DM1 resistant cell line model named JIMT-1. At concentration of 1.0 ug/ml, T-DM1 only induce approximatively 10% of cytotoxicity comparatively to Accum-T-DM1 variants that increase the cytotoxicity by 40-70%. Our Collaborator will also do a head-to-head comparison to the new ADC Enhertu(R) owned by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo. Enhertu(R) (fam-trastuzumab-deruxtecan-nxki) is a newcomer ADC designed to treat HER2 heterogeneous tumors through a bystander effect.

Defence's AccumTM platform has been developed and tested in vitro to enhance the intracellular drug delivery on multiple ADCs that are FDA approved or under development. In that regard, Defence is also pleased to announce the commencement of a new study project to test the AccumTM variants on the recent ADC Enhertu(R) (fam-trastuzumab-deruxtecan-nxki) owned by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo. Defence's scientific team believes the AccumTM will increase the routing and delivery of the deruxtecan to the nucleus and consequently will increase more significantly the potency of ADC from which the drug targets the nucleus protein/process compared to T-DM1 targeting microtubule (a cytoplasmic and non-nucleus protein machinery). Deruxtecan is a small toxic drug inhibitor targeting the nuclear protein named topoisomerase I.

