Sievi Capital Plc and Boreo Plc Consider Combination

Today, the Boards of Directors of Sievi Capital Plc (“Sievi”) and Boreo Plc (“Boreo”) signed a letter of intent (“Letter of Intent”), pursuant to which the parties are looking into a potential combination between Boreo and Sievi (“Contemplated Combination”).

The Contemplated Combination would result in creation of one of the leading growth platforms for small and medium sized companies in Helsinki Stock Exchange (the “Future Company”). For 2020, initial estimates of the combined turnover (IFRS) of Sievi, including Sievi’s portfolio companies, and Boreo is approximately MEUR 474 and EBITDA approximately MEUR 62. The companies employ close to 1,700 people. More detailed bases for the combined numbers are presented in section “Initial Financial Information” below. As a result of the potential combination, the Future Company would be well placed for growth in Northern Europe by virtue of its strong financial position and its independent, strong businesses.

The purpose of the signed letter of intent is to allow the parties to assess the possible combination and its specific conditions. The letter of intent does not obligate the parties to complete the Contemplated Combination or any other arrangement.

The Contemplated Combination is being negotiated based on the following grounds:

In the Contemplated Combination, the shareholders of Sievi would receive a total of 40% of the Future Company’s shares and votes and the shareholders of Boreo would receive a total of 60% of the Future Company’s shares and votes.

This conversion rate would include a 42.1% premium for Sievi’s shareholders compared to the closing price of Sievi’s share on 17 August 2021. The premium with using the one (1) month volume-weighted average price of the companies up to 17 August 2021 is 24.0% and with three (3) month volume-weighted average prices up to 17 August 2021 the premium is 16.8%.

The parties will agree on the legal procedure of completing the Contemplated Combination prior to signing the combination agreement.

The largest shareholder of Sievi and Boreo, Preato Capital AB, and the members of the Boards of Directors independent of the largest shareholder have stated that they preliminarily support the Contemplated Combination.

The Future Company’s name would be Boreo Plc and it would continue its business in accordance with the current operating model as a group. This would mean changing Sievi’s investment company operating model and consolidating its portfolio companies into the Future Company in reporting.

The Future Company’s strategy would be based on Boreo’s current strategy acknowledging the businesses and strengths of the new combined entity.

It is planned that Kari Nerg, the current CEO of Boreo, be elected as the CEO of the Future Company.

The completion of the Contemplated Combination requires, among other things, that mutual due diligence reviews are conducted and accepted and the parties reach an agreement on the legal procedure of completing the Contemplated Combination and the related combination agreement and other transaction agreements. Provided that the companies reach an agreement on the conditions of the combination, the shareholders of both companies would decide on the combination.

To enable an improvement of operative efficiencies and to ensure the commitment of and incentives for key persons, the parties intend, in connection with the Contemplated Combination, to assess the possibility of harmonising the ownership structures of Sievi’s portfolio companies.

The parties aim to sign the combination agreement and other transaction agreements in September 2021.

Rationale of the Contemplated Combination