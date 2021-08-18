AS Tallink Grupp will hold an Investor Webinar to introduce the Public Offering of Shares

AS Tallink Grupp will introduce the Public Offering of Shares in Estonia and Finland in an investor webinar. All shareholders and interested parties are invited to join the webinar, scheduled to take place on 23 August 2021 at 15:00 (EET). The webinar will be held in English and prior registration is required. The questions asked in Estonian or Finnish will be addressed in the respective language.

The webinar will be attended by the Chairman of the Management Board Paavo Nõgene, Members of Management Board Harri Hanschmidt and Margus Schults and Financial director Joonas Joost. Questions can also be sent prior to the webinar by e-mail to: investor@tallink.ee.