BioPorto Announces Q2 2021 Report

Solid revenue growth in the first half of 2021

In the first half of 2021, BioPorto’s revenue grew by 20% measured in USD and 11% when measured in DKK, driven by strong sales of antibodies and higher research use only (RUO) sales of The NGAL Test in the US. In the second quarter of 2021, revenue from antibodies was up 118% and RUO sales of The NGAL Test in the US increased 84% in USD and 68% in DKK.

Enrollment in the US clinical trial of The NGAL Test continues; interim re sults expected end‐August 2021

Enrollment of patients in the study to support a De Novo 510(k) application for The NGAL Test for use in pediatrics has progressed well in the second quarter of 2021. During this period BioPorto also brought on board several new trial sites, contributing to further progress in patient enrollment.

To obtain an indication of likely study outcomes and to optimize the statistical data, BioPorto will conduct an interim analysis of results from the current enrollment at the end of August 2021. Based on expected positive findings, the results of the analysis are expected to guide finalization of the study to strengthen the submission to FDA.

Dialogue on Emergency Use Authorization of The NGAL Test in the US for COVID‐19 patients

Based on results from an ELISA and dipstick study of NGAL to screen for renal failure in COVID‐19 patients conducted by clinical researchers at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center (US) (Source: Xu, Shang et al, “Urine Test Predicts Kidney Injury and Death in COVID-19”, medRxiv), BioPorto initiated a dialogue with the FDA in July on a potential Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of The NGAL Test for use in the assessment of kidney injury and the prediction for renal replacement therapy in COVID‐19 patients.

Data collection for gRAD COVID‐19 test to continue in Q3 2021

In the second quarter of 2021, BioPorto has continued testing of its point‐ of‐care assay for SARS‐CoV‐2 in Denmark. Prioritization has been given to achieving a sensitivity of more than 80% to realize the clinical and commercial potential of the gRAD‐based test, compared to other rapid test formats. Consequently, in June BioPorto decided to continue the data collection period into the third quarter of 2021.