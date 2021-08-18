Perkbox reimagines global reward and benefits for the post-pandemic world

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perkbox , the global benefits and reward platform, today announces its new offering to help employers care for, connect with, and celebrate their people around the world.

The new location agnostic Perkbox platform enables employers to harmonise their global employee experience and create cost and time efficiencies, while delivering bespoke wellbeing, recognition, and engagement offerings to each employee. Perkbox already supports over 5,000 businesses and more than 600,000 users across more than 34 countries.

The new platform launch comes as HR leaders worldwide grapple with a unique set of circumstances, brought about, or accelerated, by the COVID-19 pandemic:

Employee wellbeing is in freefall. Nine in ten employees faced new wellbeing challenges in 2020 [1] , as burnout from balancing work and life becomes a greater issue

The employee/employer relationship is changing. Work from home-induced introspection has left many people looking for more from their employer and work.

International, distributed working models are on the rise. Hybrid and remote working are making it more difficult to create a clear and attractive organisational culture across multiple locations.

There's a new talent landscape. New ways of working have also unlocked a truly international pool of talent, giving businesses the option to recruit from anywhere in the world.

In response, Perkbox's reimagined, unified platform helps HR leaders create a stronger employee value proposition, built around caring for, connecting with, and celebrating employees, wherever they're based.

Employees can access the platform via web or a powerful single app. It's organised into four 'hubs', each offering support in a key area, and integrates seamlessly with existing single sign on (SSO) and human resources information systems (HRIS) – creating a frictionless experience for both employees and HR administrators.

Wellness hub. Supporting employees' wellbeing is vital in itself, and it boosts retention and engagement.[2] The Wellness hub enables employers to meaningfully support this area by providing access to carefully curated, constantly updated wellbeing content. Employees can choose what works for them - from hypnosis and therapy audios to HIIT workouts and meditation guides.