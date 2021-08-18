checkAd

DGAP-News Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital significantly broadens its content offering by adding cloud gaming to its games category

Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital significantly broadens its content offering by adding cloud gaming to its games category

18.08.2021 / 09:00
  • 5-year, worldwide license agreement for Blacknut's multiscreen Cloud Gaming Service
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II and other Disney games amongst others to further attract members to the All-in-One portal
  • More than 500 premium cloud games with new titles added monthly
  • Members can transform any connected device into a high-resolution games console to play online with other gamers globally

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, has signed a five-year licensing agreement, which enables cloud gaming for more than 500 high quality games titles on its All-in-One portals across all operating countries from early 2022 on.

All-in-One portal members worldwide will be able to play cloud games on all Internet-enabled devices, including iOS devices. The technology thus enables CLIQ's members to play games without any prior download. The new cloud games do not require installation nor extra storage, have no in-game purchases and are available for all connection speeds from 6MB/s up to 5G.

According to data and analytics firm Ampere, 53% of all newly added games to the market (including console games such as xbox and playstation as well as online) were streaming only. This underlines the current demand of the market and proves that CLIQ's strategy is in line with market developments. According to Ampere, of all new titles added In July 2021, Blacknut accounted for the largest share with a total of 17%.

Blacknut's most popular genre is sports, accounting for more than 30% of overall playtime, but only 5% in total numbers. In terms of numbers the most popular genre is puzzles. The new cross-device, multi-genre games catalogue comprises titles from more than 60 international publishers, including Disney, Focus Home Interactive, Daedelic Entertainment, Milestone, Deep Silver, Crytek, Nacon and Gameloft. The award-winning line-up includes popular titles like "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II", "LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga", "Modern Combat 5: Blackout", "Minion Rush: Despicable Me", "LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures", "Farming Simulator 19", and "Ken Follett: The Pillars of the Earth". Blacknut was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Brittany (Cesson-Sévigné). The company is currently active in more than 40 countries in Europe, Asia and North America.

